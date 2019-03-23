Zimbabwe Parliament probes Idai impact

This was said by Speaker Jacob Mudenda, pictured, in the National Assembly on Wednesday while responding to a proposal by Zanu PF MP for Bulilima West Dingumuzi Phuthi to resuscitate the suspended Transport and infrastructural Development parliamentary portfolio committee to visit affected areas on behalf of Parliament.

Mudenda said the request was beyond the August house’s control as the committee — that was chaired by Chegutu West MP (Zanu PF) Dexter Nduna — was recently suspended pending the appointment of a new chairperson.

“Your request is something that is beyond us because the Standing Rules and Orders Committee has come up with two groups that will represent Parliament,” Mudenda said.

Mudenda informed the house that from the two groups, one group will go to Manicaland and the other one to Masvingo on Monday.

“We will be representing Parliament on its own and we also thought of sending committees to those areas, then we decided that the committee that is representing the whole Parliament will be those who will be going to represent Parliament to express their condolences, and to also make their contributions on behalf of the entire Parliament,” he said.