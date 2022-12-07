Zimbabwe legislator accuses colleagues of trying to bump him off

Opposition legislator David Tekeshe yesterday told Parliament that some of his colleagues tried to bump him off while on his way from the new Parliament building in Mount Hampden to the city of Harare.

He said that the people that tried to kill him were driving a GD6 and a V8.

“Madam Speaker, I am lucky to be standing here, I could have been dead by now,” he said. “They came out of their cars and tried to open my door. Luckily, I was driving an Amarok, the doors were locked, they hit the windows but the windows did not break.

“I drove from Second Street Extension and they came and tried to break the windows; they broke the view mirror they damaged the whole car. Muri mondi tinokuzivai. They damaged my car.

“If they had managed to open the doors, I could have been another Dzamara by now. The other one was holding a pistol and his colleague is the one who restrained him. This is the same person who was driving against oncoming traffic.”

Asked by the Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi whether the people that tried to kill him were Members of Parliament, Tekeshe replied: “They killed many people. That is why they are supporting such behaviour……Why do you want to kill me? They are the ones interjecting. I know them.”

Full contribution:

HON. TEKESHE: On a point of national interest.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: What is your point of national interest?

HON. TEKESHE: My point of national interest is that – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order Hon. Members.

HON. TEKESHE: Thank you Hon. Speaker. My point of privilege is that I want to tell the House what happened to me when we went to the new Parliament building. When I was coming from the new Parliament building, I was overtaken by two vehicles, V8 and GD6; they were both coming from Parliament. When we arrived at Harare Drive, the owner of V8 proceeded with the inner lane and GD6 proceeded to the end.

When I tried to change lane to the inner lane, the owner of GD6 had to move his vehicle in front of mine, blocking me but I managed to pass through. We proceeded a bit and the driver of GD6 said, ‘are you not seeing me?’ I answered, ‘why do you want to be seen?’ He then proceeded to block me…

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Tekeshe – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – Order Hon. Members – [HON. TEKESHE: Imhuka idzi.] – Can we have order in the House – [HON. PARADZA: Inaudible interjection.] – Hon. Paradza, can we have order in the House.

HON. TEKESHE: They tried to open the doors but the doors were locked.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Tekeshe, is this a point of national interest?

HON. TEKESHE: I said it is a point of privilege – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections] – Madam Speaker, I am lucky to be standing here, I could have been dead by now. They came out of their cars and tried to open my door. Luckily, I was driving an Amarok, the doors were locked, they hit the windows but the windows did not break. I drove from Second Street Extension and they came and tried to break the windows; they broke the view mirror they damaged the whole car – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections] – [Laughter.] – Muri mondi tinokuzivai. They damaged my car. If they had managed to open the doors, I could have been another Dzamara by now. The other one was holding a pistol and his colleague is the one who restrained him. This is the same person who was driving against oncoming traffic.

We ask those who call themselves VVIPs to get police escort so that we know they are VVIPs. If the President’s motorcade is passing, all vehicles stop; if the Vice President’s motorcade is passing we stop and if a Minister has police escort we stop. Does it mean that if you are driving a GD6 and V8 then we have to stop and give you way? Hon. Wadyagena drives a Lamborghini which costs as much as six GD6 vehicles but does that mean we have to stop for him? Judges move around with Range Rovers, does that mean we have to stop for them? If Hon. Ziyambi passes in his Range Rover, do we also have to stop and give him way?

In this House we talked about the Bill on patriotism. This Bill does not apply to the opposition parties only. Is it being patriotic killing your fellow being?

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: We have heard you Honourable.

HON. TEKESHE: Madam Speaker, right now I am shaking. What I went through was a very bad experience.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Who are those people?

HON. TEKESHE: Those who are supporting are some of the people.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Are they Hon. Members of Parliament?

HON. TEKESHE: They killed many people. That is why they are supporting such behaviour.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Tekeshe, I will not allow you to say that some of them killed people. May you withdraw your words? You should have just said who they are – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.]-

HON. TEKESHE: Why do you want to kill me? They are the ones interjecting. I know them – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.]-

THE HON. DEPUTY PRESIDENT: Please withdraw your statement.

HON. TEKESHE: Madam President, for the sake of progress, I will do so, but I still maintain that they are killers. I withdraw even though it is the truth. – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.]-

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order Hon. Members. Hon. Members, please may you take your seats. Hon. Hwende! – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.]- Order!

