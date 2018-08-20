Despite losing the Mutasa South National Assembly seat, Zanu PF candidate Misheck Mugadza is fulfilling promises made to the electorate during the campaign period.

The electoral campaign period is a chance to woo voters with the carrot and stick approach having led to the underdevelopment in some areas as some legislators do not make good on their word.

However, losing was not a setback for Mugadza who has set his sights on making sure Chikanga High School attains Advanced Level status by assisting in the construction of a science laboratory.

He is also providing materials for the completion of classroom block for Chikanga Primary School.

“We have been given direction by President Emerson Mnangagwa who has told us that we need to develop this country. One does not need to be a legislator to assist the community,” said Cde Mugadza.

Officials at Chikanga Primary and Secondary Schools hailed strides made by Mugadza in availing material needed for construction noting that such efforts are critical in the transformation of the country’s education sector.

“Completion of the science block is a requisite for us to be able to get Advanced Level status as a school. Once this happens, many children in the area will be accommodated at the school,” said Chikanga Secondary School Development Committee Clerk, Mrs Simelyn Chikono.

Said Chikanga Primary School Deputy Headmaster, Mr Morgan Charamba: “Hot seating has become a part of learning with completion of the classroom block expected to see learners come to school in the morning with their peers.”

Availing free medical care, establishing an agriculture centre of excellence for farmers as well as assisting orphans and vulnerable children are some of the projects that Mugadza will be undertaking.