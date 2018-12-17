US following Zimbabwe’s reform process: Envoy

The United States of America (USA) has maintained its rhetoric that it is closely following the Zimbabwean government’s reform and re-engagement process.

The USA Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ambassador, Mr Brian Nichols said this after paying a courtesy call on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda in Harare today.

Ambassador Nichols said they discussed some legislation such as POSA and AIPPA which continue to negatively affect the reform agenda.

Advocate Mudenda said as Parliament, they are seized with amending and harmonising legislation deemed inconsistent with the constitution and the reform agenda