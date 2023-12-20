Tshabangu warns rowdy CCC legislators

Citizens Coalition for Change interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has condemned unruly behaviour by the party’s legislators in Parliament, hinting that action will be taken to align them with dictates of democracy.

This comes after the opposition political outfit’s legislators recently disrupted legislative processes in Parliament.

This behaviour has attracted the attention of Mr Tshabangu, who has threatened to take action against the legislators.

“It is uncalled for. We will be engaging Parliament and we know what’s lacking. There are few individuals that need to be put into line as they believe Parliament is a fighting space where they throw stones. Parliament is a policy institution where they fight with ideas, we expect Parliament to rise above party politics. This country can be built by following rules and guidelines that govern Parliament,” he said.

Mr Tshabangu did not rule out further recalls of legislators from Parliament, but suggested the need to infuse the old guard and the young generation for a strong opposition political party.

“These recalls are not initiated by individuals, but by the party collectively. If the party believeS the recalls are no longer serving the purpose, we will be guided by the party on the path to take. We can’t remove these people who travelled this journey with scars who have political clout and say they have played their part. We want to bring the new generation and infuse them with the old guard and we will be able to challenge the status quo.”

The CCC party has been rocked by divisions that have manifested in several recalls of legislators and councillors just a few months after the August 23 general elections. –

