Tshabangu Sworn In As A Senator

Spread the love

Sengezo Tshabangu and Kucaca Phulu, a former PDP vice president, were among nine Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) members sworn in as senators at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden this Tuesday.

The other CCC members sworn in as senators include, Lilian Mlilo, Linda Sibanda and Collet Ndhlovu all from Bulawayo Province, Teresa Kabondo and Grace Mampande from Matabeleland North Province, and Maxwell Mdhluri and Sam Chapfudza from Manicaland and Masvingo provinces respectively.

Tshabangu is from Matabeleland North, while Phulu is from Bulawayo.

This comes after a Government gazette’s General Notice 291 of 2024 in which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba confirmed the list of the new senators.

The gazette also confirmed the list that will fill Proportional Representation vacancies in the National Assembly and these include Nomvula Mguni, Otilia Sibanda, Lungile Ncube and Sikhuphukile Dube all from Bulawayo.

#BreakingNews Sengezo Tshabangu has just been sworn in as Senator. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/no7SKDdokT — Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) March 5, 2024

Sibongile Maphosa will fill the same vacancy for Matabeleland South Province.

Tshabangu recalled several CCC senators and PR MPs in the National Assembly who were sworn in soon after the August 2023 general elections so that he and his close colleagues would grab the vacant seats and join the “gravy train”.

Tshabangu was virtually unknown before the general elections, and ordinary voters were left asking how he acquired the authority to expel their representatives with scant regard for their expectations in defiance of the party’s then-president Nelson Chamisa.

CCC is still alive, says Sengezo Tshabangu just after he was sworn in as a Senator today. pic.twitter.com/cek38W2orJ — 263Chat.com 🇿🇼 (@263Chat) March 5, 2024

More: Pindula News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...