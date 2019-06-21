Poor Parliament Clinic blamed for MP death

Members of Parliament have blamed the ill equipped Parliament clinic for the death of Zanu-PF Mangwe legislator Obedingwa Mguni, saying had it been properly stocked, his life could have been saved.

Mguni died on Wednesday from diabetes related illness.

“The issue of Mguni is very painful but there is a thing that we did not understand clearly. I think that we should be notified. A Member of Parliament is someone one who is respectable. I was asking and it should be known what happened when Mguni started not feeling well in this House and his journey from the House to the clinic then to the hospital,” said MDC Alliance MP Willias Madzimure.

“There are many of us and I think our clinic should be well resourced so that life is saved. I am not very happy about how we are treated when we are ill here at Parliament. When we are transported from here to the hospital, I think that there should be an investigation on the illness of Mguni and the time of his death to the time when he was ferried to the funeral parlour. Who was there with him? I think that it is not good that we should die like that.”

Mdzimure said MPs are important people who should be treated with respect.

“Mguni was a Deputy Chief Whip and he was also on the Government side. So, it is very important that we should have known before we left this place. I therefore say that there be an investigation into the death of Mguni,” he said