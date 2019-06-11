Parliament honours Tsvangirai’s late MP daughter

PARLIAMENT Tuesday took time to honour late MDC MP for Glen View South Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java who on Monday succumbed to injuries sustained in a recent car crash that also claimed two party members in Kwekwe.

Resuming sitting after a two-week break, the house observed a minute of silence in honour of the legislator, daughter to late founding MDC leader and ex-Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, who died of colon cancer February last year.

Speaker Jacob Mudenda asked members to rise and observe a minute of silence for their colleague.

Mudenda said, “Parliament of Zimbabwe is saddened by the death of Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, a Member of Parliament (MP) who died on Monday the 10th of June, 2019.

“I therefore request members to rise and observe a Minute of Silence in Honour of the late member.”

The family has planned to bury the late MDC women’s assembly secretary general at Harare’s Glen Forest Cemetery on Thursday.