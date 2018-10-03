Parliament appoints SROC members

Parliament has appointed the Standing Rules and Orders Committee (SROC). The SROC has the mandate of supervising the administration of Parliament, formulate Standing Orders, considering and deciding on all matters concerning Parliament and exercising any other functions that may be conferred or imposed on the Committee by the Constitution or by Standing Orders or any other law.

The SROC will have its inaugural meeting on Friday.

The announcement was made yesterday by the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

He said the appointment of the SROC was done in terms of Section 151 (1) of the Constitution.

The members of the SROC include Advocate Mudenda, who is its chairperson, his deputy Tsitsi Gezi, Senate president and deputy chairperson Mabel Chinomona and her deputy Retired Lieutenant General Michael Reuben Nyambuya.

Other members of the SROC include leader of Government Business in the House as well as Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Tabitha Khumalo.

Zanu-pf Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi, MDC-Alliance Chief Whip Prosper Mutseyami, president of the National Council of Chiefs Senator Chief Fortune Charumbira, Tsitsi Muzenda and Royi Billah are also be members of the SROC.

“Section 151 (2) of the Constitution provides that the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders must consist of the Speaker and the president of the Senate and the following Members of Parliament. Two Members who are not Ministers or Deputy Ministers, one being a Senator appointed to the Committee by the president of the Senate and the other being a member of the National Assembly appointed by the Speaker,” said Advocate Mudenda.

“Section 151 (2) (i) of the Constitution, also states that the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders shall also be comprised of eight members who are not Ministers or Deputy Ministers, four being elected to the Committee by the Senate and for being elected by the National Assembly. The membership of the Committee must reflect as nearly as possible the political and gender composition of the combined Houses of Parliament.

“The nominations comply with the requirements of Section 151 (2) (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. I therefore declare them duly elected to the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders. I also wish to inform the House that the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders will have its inaugural meeting on Friday, October 5, 2018 at 1000 hours in Committee Room Number 4. All Committee members are expected to attend.”