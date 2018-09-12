Video: Opposition MPs heckle shaken Malaba, Chigumba

THERE was drama in the National Assembly yesterday as opposition MDC Alliance legislators heckled and booed Chief Justice Luke Malaba, calling him a “thief” after he entered the House to swear in returning Speaker Jacob Mudenda and other presiding officers.

BY VENERANDA LANGA/KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba, who was in attendance in the National Assembly, suffered the same fate until she was whisked out of Parliament by deputy Clerk of Parliament, Hellen Dingani.

Malaba led a full Constitutional Court bench that unanimously ruled against a petition brought by MDC Alliance leader and presidential candidate in the July 30 election, Nelson Chamisa, and confirmed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory.



When he entered the House clad in his full judicial robes for the swearing-in ceremony, MDC Alliance MPs burst into song, attacking the country’s top judge, while Zanu PF MPs hit back by shouting “ED Pfee”. Malaba was visibly shaken.

Mudenda was retained as Speaker, with Tsitsi Gezi elected as his deputy in elections conducted by Zec.

The ruling Zanu PF party has 180 MPs in the National Assembly, while the MDC Alliance has 88 MPs.

Both independent MP Temba Mliswa (Norton) and NPF legislator Masango Matambanadzo (Kwekwe Central) voted for Mudenda.

In his acceptance speech, Mudenda urged MPs to unite and work together.

“The most important thing is that, through our committee system, we should be able to build consensus and build Zimbabwe,” he said.

Newly-appointed MDC Alliance chief whip Prosper Mutseyami congratulated Mudenda, but pointed out that they would continue protesting over Malaba’s handling of the election petition.

Meanwhile, Mabel Chinomona was voted Senate President, with Michael Nyambuya deputising her in an election presided over by Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda and Zec. – News Day