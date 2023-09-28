Mnangagwa proclaims October 3 as date for first session of 10th Parliament

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced in a supplement to the Extraordinary Gazette on Wednesday, the date and place for the first session of the 10th Parliament.

President Mnangagwa, in a Statutory Instrument (SI)159 of 2023 and S.I. 9 of 2023 proclaimed 12pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023 as the time and date for the first sitting of the 10th Parliament at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

Part of the SI read: “WHEREAS it is provided by section 145(1) of the Constitution that the First Session of Parliament after a general election must take place at a time and place determined by the President, being a date no later than thirty days after the President elect assumes office:

“NOW, THEREFORE, under and by virtue of the powers vested in me as aforesaid, I do, by this my Proclamation, fix the New Parliament Building, Mt Hampden, as the place in which the First Session of the Tenth Parliament of Zimbabwe shall be held at twelve o’clock noon on Tuesday, the 3rd October 2023, as the time and date on which the First Session of the Tenth Parliament shall begin.

The proclamation comes after the country’s harmonised elections which took place on August 23, 2023.

President Mnangagwa was announced the winner by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and took an oath of office during a ceremony led by Chief Justice Luke Malaba at the National Sports Stadium.

He later swore in the elected members of the National Assembly and Senate from both the ruling party Zanu PF and opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa however, disputed the election describing it as a “gigantic fraud” and has demanded a rerun. – Newzim

