MDC Slams ‘Violent’ Ejection Of MPs From Parliament

MDC has expressed horror and anger over the manner in which the opposition legislators were forcibly ejected out of parliament yesterday.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly called for the MDC MPs to leave the August House yesterday moments before the presentation of the 2019 national budget by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

The MPs were expelled for not respecting President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he entered the building. MDC spokesperson, Jacob Mafume took issue with the way they were roughed up by the police who had been called to eject opposition MPs. According to a Zimlive report, Mafume said

It is not required by law or by any rule. Why should people stand up when someone walks into a room?… What’s more alarming is that they beat up people, they pushed out people. The police, in violation of privilege and parliamentary rules, went into Parliament and pushed out parliamentarians physically, violently, causing injuries. He (Mnangagwa) has not changed. He is still an enforcer. A thug. A person who believes violence is supreme. Imagine, a person kicks out whole Members of Parliament simply because they did not stand up for him? Is Parliament a classroom? Is it an assembly? Is he a headmaster?