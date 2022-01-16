MDC Alliance To Field Recalled MPs In By-elections

The MDC Alliance will field recalled legislators and councillors in the upcoming by-elections without subjecting them to primary elections.

This was said by the party’s secretary for elections Ian Makone in a recent interview with OpenParly. He said:

In the case of recalled councillors and MPs, our principle of solidarity has informed the party decided to retain them as candidates.

Makone also revealed that in case of vacancies that arose as a result of death and recalls by ZANU PF, the MDC Alliance will field candidates seconded by the communities in which they reside. Said Makone:

We seek to field candidates who resonate with the community they will serve and apply the consensus approach. We are presently engaging stakeholders.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed 26 March 2022 as the date for the by-election to fill the vacant 28 seats in Parliament.

Most of the vacancies arose after MDC Alliance MPs were recalled by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora for pledging their loyalty to Nelson Chamisa.