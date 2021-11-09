Gweru Urban MP lands top SADC post

GWERU – Gweru Urban MP Brian Dube has been elected Deputy Secretary-General of the Southern Africa Development Community Public Accounts Committees (SADCOPAC).

Dube who is an MDC member ascended to this post at a meeting held in Lilongwe, Malawi on Thursday.

Dube confirmed this to The Mirror yesterday. Zimbabwe last held such a high post in the committee during the GNU days in 2012, said, Dube.

“I am happy to hold this position and I will perform my duties to the best of my ability,” said Dube.

SADCOPAC is a regional association of Public Accounts Committees in Southern Africa.

Dube was elected to the Accounts Committee at the Zimbabwe Parliament in April this year, making him the first opposition member to hold the position since MDC came into the August House in 2 000.

