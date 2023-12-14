CCC MPs barred for the next 4 sittings

Members of the Citizens Coalition For Change have been ejected from Parliament and barred for the next 4 sittings for unparliamentary behaviour, having caused disturbances during the swearing in ceremony of new members.

During the swearing-in ceremony of the new legislators, Scott Sakupwanya was about to take the stand, and CCC MPs erupted in song. They were demonstrating against his swearing-in in Parliament.

Members of the CCC have been ejected from Parliament and barred for the next 4 sittings for unparliamentary behaviour, having caused disturbances during the swearing in ceremony of new members. pic.twitter.com/FShAvPWLXO — Parliament of Zimbabwe (@ParliamentZim) December 14, 2023

Because of the disorder, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) came in to chuck the CCC legislators out of Parliament. Images circulating online show the Police dragging out the party’s vice president Lynette Karenyi-Kore, Takudzwa Ngadziore and Fadzai Mahere, among others.

Source – Byo24

