Zimbabwe: a powerless state

Gift Chipfuwamiti, a production manager at a Chinese-owned plastic manufacturing company in Harare, says his company used to run three shifts a day. Now, there’s a single shift — from 10pm to 5am — when electricity is available. And when power is restored, late at night, the first hour is lost to heating the factory’s equipment and unclogging plastic.

The company is rotating workers on the single shift, to ensure they all receive shift wages. “Though we have managed to pay workers this month, we don’t know if we can sustain this in the long run,” he says. “There are a lot of questions around sustainability … if no solution to power shortages is found.”

While Chipfuwamiti’s company has been able to pay its workers, its inventory is fast being depleted. “If this goes on for three more weeks, we will run out of stock, as our production is limited,” he says.

It’s not just manufacturing that’s in trouble. The mining sector — responsible for 12%-16% of GDP but more than 60% of Zimbabwe’s export earnings — has borne the brunt of the power crisis.

“Electricity is critical to production. Without power, there is no production,” says Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe CEO Isaac Kwesu. “Gold and base [metal producers] are the worst affected by the power outages. They are getting only 50% of their total energy requirements.”

Last month, Batirai Manhando, the immediate past president of the chamber, said output for all key minerals for the first four months of the year had plunged by at least 10% against the same period last year.

“The mining industry requires an uninterrupted power supply because it is a round-the-clock business. The current situation, where on average the mining sector is getting four days of power a week, has resulted in widespread output losses,” he said.

“The use of diesel generators, which are expensive to run, has led to an increase in the cost of production, negatively affecting the viability of the mining industry.”

At the time, he warned that some mines would likely have to close their operations in the near future. Since then, power cuts have intensified.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, too, has painted a grim picture of the sector. In his recent midterm fiscal policy review statement, he pointed to headwinds in the second quarter, “as evidenced by output losses in most major minerals such as gold, platinum, palladium, diamond, nickel, chrome and coal. The major constraints are being imposed by foreign currency shortages and intermittent electricity supply.”

But he wasn’t without optimism. He said: “Given the resilience and potential of the mining sector, current setbacks are temporary, with expected recovery in the short term on the back of firm international prices and envisaged improvements in power and forex supply.”

There’s one possible silver lining: the severity of the situation has caused the government to partially rethink its ban on using foreign currencies for local transactions, introduced in June.

“In the short term, the power supply deficit can be met only through power imports; hence it is urgent that the government capacitates Zesa [the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority] to mobilise the requisite resources through appropriate [measures] and cost-recovery tariffs, implemented through a differentiated tariff scale,” Ncube said.

On the one hand, this has meant a sharp hike in electricity tariffs: from an average of Z9.87c/kWh to an average of Z27c/kWh for domestic users and the agriculture sector. Nonexporting business will pay Z45c/kWh, from an average of Z9.86c/kWh.

On the other hand, the government has given Zesa the green light to “bill all other exporters and foreign currency earners in foreign currency and ensure that the resources are ring-fenced in a special account solely for purposes of importing electricity”.

Analysts say the economic malaise is the worst Zimbabwe has yet experienced — and political scientist Ibbo Mandaza says there’s no telling how much worse it could get.

“I don’t remember a worse crisis than this in the country’s history. In the period of the [1965] Unilateral Declaration of Independence things were bad, but we had electricity. In 2008, it was [also] bad,” he says.

“But this is far worse in [that] there is a sense of hopelessness in the government and a lack of resolute leadership.”

The situation has crippled industry in Zimbabwe, says Henry Ruzvidzo, president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries. “The loss of revenue runs into millions. In some cases export orders are under threat due to lack of performance.”

Ruzvidzo says there is an urgent need for solutions before irreparable damage is done. To this end, he says, discussions are under way with Zesa and the ministry of energy to find short-and long-term solutions.

In the short term, at least, the government seems to be taking steps to mitigate the fallout. Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa last week said the government has reached an agreement with Eskom for a weekly supply of 400MW. In return, it has started making weekly payments of $890,000 to offset its debt to the SA power utility.

Source: Financial Mail