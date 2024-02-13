Chamisa’s Blue Movement Another Empty Promise In The Zimbabwean Sea Of Political Chaos

Spread the love

When Nelson Chamisa announced his resignation from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) last month, citing infiltration by Zanu PF and other reasons, many of his supporters were left in shock and confusion. What would become of their beloved leader, who had given them hope and courage in the face of a ruthless and oppressive regime? Where would they channel their grievances and aspirations for a democratic and prosperous Zimbabwe?

By Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo

Chamisa did not leave them in the dark for long. Within days, he unveiled his new political outfit, a movement of sorts dubbed the “blue movement”, which he claimed was a “citizens-centred” initiative that would mobilize Zimbabweans from all walks of life to demand change and accountability from the government. Some of his overzealous supporters painted the Bulawayo CCC offices blue, and added his portrait on a blue background, as a symbol of his new vision.

But, is this blue movement anything more than a cosmetic change of colours? Does it offer any substantive and realistic solutions to the myriad of problems facing the country? Or is it just another empty promise in the Zimbabwean sea of political chaos, where opposition parties come and go, without making any meaningful impact?

As a commentator, I have always been a keen observer and critic of the political landscape in Zimbabwe. I have witnessed the rise and fall of various opposition parties and movements, some of which had noble intentions, but failed to deliver on their promises, due to lack of strategy, resources, unity, or courage. Others were mere opportunists, who exploited the people’s desperation and frustration, only to abandon them when the going got tough, or when they were co-opted by the ruling party.

I have also studied Chamisa’s political career closely, from his days as a student leader, to his rise within the CCC, to his controversial ascension to the presidency of the party, following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018. I have admired his charisma, eloquence, and youthful energy, which have endeared him to millions of Zimbabweans, especially among my my fellow young generation. I have also acknowledged his resilience and determination, which have enabled him to withstand numerous challenges and attacks, both from within and outside his party.

However, I have also been disappointed and disillusioned by some of his actions and decisions, which have exposed his weaknesses and flaws, as a leader and as a democrat. I have questioned his sincerity and integrity, when he made contradictory and inflammatory statements, or when he failed to accept defeat, after losing the 2018 presidential election. I have also doubted his wisdom and judgment, when he surrounded himself with sycophants and loyalists, who did not offer him constructive criticism or alternative views, but rather fed his ego and ambition.

Therefore, when I heard of his blue movement, I was not impressed or excited. I saw it as a desperate and futile attempt to salvage his political career, after losing the CCC to his rivals, who had the backing of the courts and the repressive regime. I also saw it as a diversion and a distraction, from the real issues and challenges facing the country, such as the economic crisis, the human rights violations, and the corruption and mismanagement by the government.

I wonder what this blue movement has to offer, that is different or better than what CCC or any other opposition party has already offered. I wonder how this blue movement would mobilize and organize the people, in a peaceful and effective manner, without resorting to violence or provoking the wrath of the state. I also wonder how this blue movement will engage and dialogue with the government, the regional and international community, and other stakeholders, in a constructive and respectful way, without compromising its principles or objectives.

I also wondered how this blue movement would address the internal divisions and conflicts within the opposition, which have weakened and fragmented the democratic forces in the country. I wondered how this blue movement would foster unity and solidarity among the people, across ethnic, regional, religious, and ideological lines, without alienating or antagonizing anyone. I wondered how this blue movement would inspire and empower the people, to take ownership and responsibility of their destiny, without relying on or idolizing any leader.

These are the questions that I believe Chamisa and his blue movement need to answer, if they are serious and sincere about bringing change and transformation to Zimbabwe. These are the questions that I believe the people of Zimbabwe need to ask, before they join or support any political party or movement, that claims to represent their interests and aspirations. These are the questions that I believe we all need to ask ourselves, as we seek to build a better and brighter future for ourselves and our children.

As a social justice activist and writer, I have always advocated for a peaceful, democratic, and inclusive approach to solving the problems facing our country. I have always believed that the only way to fix this mess that we are in, is to hold peaceful demonstrations, petitions, and campaigns, against the corruption, mismanagement, and violations of our human rights, by the government. I have always believed that the only way to achieve this, is to work together, as one people, with one vision, and one voice.

That is why I am not impressed or excited by Chamisa’s blue movement, or any other political party or movement, that does not offer a clear and credible alternative to the status quo. That is why I am not interested in joining or supporting any political party or movement, that does not have a sound and realistic strategy, a solid and sustainable resource base, a united and diverse leadership, and a courageous and committed membership.

That is why I am calling upon all Zimbabweans, who share the same vision and values, to join their forces in creating a genuine and authentic citizens’ movement, that is not based on any colour, symbol, or personality, but on the principles of democracy, human rights, social justice, and good governance. A movement that is not driven by any political agenda, ambition, or affiliation, but by the needs, concerns, and aspirations of the people. A movement that is not dependent on any external or internal donor, sponsor, or patron, but on the contributions, skills, and talents of the people.

A movement that is not afraid or intimidated by any threat or challenge, but that is ready and willing to face and overcome any obstacle. A movement that is not divided or fragmented by any difference or conflict, but that is united and strengthened by its diversity and solidarity. A movement that is not passive or complacent, but that is active and vigilant. A movement that is not waiting or expecting, but that is creating and achieving.

A movement that is not blue, or yellow, or red, or green, or any other colour, but that is Zimbabwean. A movement that is not Chamisa’s, or Mnangagwa’s, or Tsvangirai’s, or Mugabe’s, or anyone else’s, but that is ours. A movement that is not another empty promise, but that is a fulfilled reality.

That is the movement that I want to be part of. That is the movement that I want to write about. That is the movement that I want to see in Zimbabwe.

