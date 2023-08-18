Zimbabwe’s security forces implored to maintain impartiality

REGIONAL church leaders have called on members of Zimbabwe’s security forces to exercise objectivity particularly when dealing with cases of electoral violence in the period before and after the August 23 general elections.

In a statement on Thursday, the Fellowship of Christian Councils in Southern Africa (FOCCISA), an ecumenical grouping of twelve councils that advocate for preservation of unity among Christians in the SADC region said it was concerned by increased cases of brutality largely targeted at opposition party members.

“We are saddened by reports of the intimidation of citizens, the loss of innocent lives, and the destruction of property during the election campaigns especially unleashed against the opposition party gatherings,” read the statement in part.

“Against this background, we encourage the security forces to observe all due diligence as they carry out their duties before, during and after elections.”

FOCCISA also implored law enforcers to remain apolitical and abide by the election code of conduct in their efforts to protect and uphold the rule of law.

The clergy also encouraged Zimbabwean youth to demonstrate their strong commitment to their country’s democracy by participating in the electoral process.

“On election day, our encouragement to all Zimbabweans is that nothing – whether religion, ethnicity, or region – should stop them from exercising their fundamental freedoms and rights to vote and be counted through the ballot,” FOCCISA wrote.

Source – newsday

