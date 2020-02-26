Zimbabwe’s economic reform agenda off-track, says IMF

JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Zimbabwe’s economic reform agenda was off-track, and that without further donor support the risks of a deep humanitarian crisis in the country were high.

“The government that came to office following the 2018 elections adopted an agenda focused on macro stabilisation and reforms… but is now off-track as policy implementation has been mixed,” it said in a statement outlining the conclusion of its latest Article IV consultation with the country.