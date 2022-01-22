Zimbabwean ruling party says it is not apologetic about relations with China

HARARE – The embattled Zanu PF has hit back at sponsored statements by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition attacking investors to Zimbabwe singling out Chinese investment in the country and reiterating that all investment is welcomed in the country.

In a statement issued by the party’s spokesperson, Chris Mutsvangwa, Zanu PF pointed out that Zimbabwe’s economic growth is as a result of the Second Republic’s commitment towards attracting foreign investment.

“For the record, the Second Republic is hinged on the Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra through which all investment is welcome notwithstanding the direction it is coming from. It is for this reason that Zimbabwe’s economic growth under this policy framework has received positive commendation by global institutions such as the IMF, having buoyantly achieved a 5.1% economic growth rate in the year 2021,” read a statement issued by the ruling party.

Mutsvangwa emphasised that China is Zimbabwe’s all-weather friend and relations between the two countries are mutual and beneficial to the country.

“Zimbabwe under the able and visionary leadership of our President and First Secretary, Cde ED Mnangagwa continues to welcome and receive investments from across the world and our

all-weather friend, China at a time when others are investing sanctions and hostility to a resilient

but hospitable innocent people of Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe is not apologetic about her relations with China and ZANU PF is fully confident that our relations will continue to rain mutual benefits to our fraternal people. As it stands, we are proud of being one of the leading nations in the region in terms of Covid-19 vaccinations through solidarity from China, Russia and India.”

Mutsvangwa called out the organisations for their attack on the country’s foreign direct investment.

“The new and regrettable assignment for this organisation is to launch an unseemly frontal attack on Foreign Direct Investment from non-traditional business players to cast darkness on the country’s status as a safe destination of global capital. This assault on the pro-business policies and programmes of President ED Mnangagwa and the Second Republic will be sure to fail just as regime change failed.”

