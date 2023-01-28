Zimbabwean man arrested in SA with 30,000 Mandrax tablets worth R1.5m

SOUTH AFRICA – Western Cape police have confiscated 30 bags of Mandrax tablets worth R1.5m.

Police attached to the provincial narcotics unit were doing routine checks on Friday morning along the N1 in Beaufort West when they bust a Zimbabwean for possession of drugs and attempted bribery.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said the suspect allegedly offered the police officers R400 for safe passage.

“On Friday morning at about 9.30 am, members of the team were busy with routine vehicle checks along the N1 when they spotted a silver Toyota Corolla parked at a petrol station. The driver acted suspiciously when he noticed the members,” said Spies.

“They approached the driver who then offered them R400 to escort him past traffic officials patrolling the highway. The members arrested the suspect on a bribery charge and proceeded with a search of his vehicle, finding 30,000 Mandrax tablets in bags concealed in the boot and panels of the vehicle. Police confiscated the drugs and seized the vehicle.” Spies said the suspect is set to appear in court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs and bribery. Source: TimesLive

