Zimbabwe police investigate alleged assault on an elderly group

HARARE – Zimbabwean police are investigating circumstances surrounding a video circulating on social media of an alleged recent assault of elderly members of society by a group of unknown and unidentified assailants.

The attack appears to be politically motivated.

In the video, a group of elderly traumatised citizens are seen and heard being interrogated about their age, their residence and why they had gathered at the place.

Activists have already begun sounding warning bells of pre-election violence which is synonymous with Zimbabwe’s political environment.

The circulating vid of violence on vulnerable elderly in #Zimbabwe is not only a crime but a true sign at the lack & respect of The Justice System. We should not tolerate any violence in our society. Justice to these criminals should be served immediately. #Justice #NoToViolence — Robert Chapman (@DrivenChapman) January 8, 2023

If you have support why are so violent, so heartless against citizens even the elderly??? And why should bases and vigilante groups be allowed around the country?? Are we now worse than animals?? What leadership is this that invests in violence? Violence is very expensive! — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) January 7, 2023

🟡We condemn Zanu PF’s violence attack on senior citizens in Bhunu, Murehwa. We received a report that ZANU PF beat CCC champions at the home of Champion Seremani. We’ve ensured that they received medical attention & reported the matter to the Police. pic.twitter.com/tYZ33RsfnO — Citizens’ Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) January 7, 2023

