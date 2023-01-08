News Ticker

Zimbabwe police investigate alleged assault on an elderly group

January 8, 2023




HARARE – Zimbabwean police are investigating circumstances surrounding a video circulating on social media of an alleged recent assault of elderly members of society by a group of unknown and unidentified assailants.

The attack appears to be politically motivated.

In the video, a group of elderly traumatised citizens are seen and heard being interrogated about their age, their residence and why they had gathered at the place.

Activists have already begun sounding warning bells of pre-election violence which is synonymous with Zimbabwe’s political environment.




