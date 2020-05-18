Zimbabwe Justice Minister says opposition officials will be arrested for faking abduction

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said that the three MDC Alliance officials who were allegedly abducted by unknown assailants and assaulted in Bindura last week staged the abduction and should be arrested for violating the national lockdown.

Ziyambi told the Daily News that the three women – Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova — are feigning s_xual assault and should be treated as lawbreakers. Said Ziyambi:

They are trying to run away from the fact they broke the law by undertaking the demonstration, contrary to the declaration made under the current lockdown, which bans all public gatherings. They are now faking abduction and going to the hospital in their futile bid. The fact remains that they broke the law by undertaking the demonstration. So, their diversionary tactics will not work. The police must arrest them and bring them to book. I am very sure that the police will do their job to ensure that the organisers of the demonstration face the consequences of their actions.

The three MDC Alliance activists disappeared last week on Wednesday after participating in a flash demonstration in Harare’s high-density suburb of Warren Park.

The trio reappeared on Friday and alleged that they were seized by gunmen from Harare Central Police Station and taken to Bindura were they were assaulted s_xually, physically and emotionally.