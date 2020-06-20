Zimbabwe health minister charged with Covid-19 graft

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s health minister is appearing in court in Harare charged with corruption over the procurement of coronavirus tests and equipment.

Obadiah Moyo was arrested on Friday after the government came under pressure from the opposition and on social media.

A $20m (£16m) contract was awarded to a Hungary-registered firm, allegedly without going through proper processes.

The government has not commented on Moyo’s arrest.

He is the second minister in Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to face corruption charges.

The deal with two-month old firm Drax Consult is alleged to have been completed without the legal consent of Zimbabwe’s procurement registration authority.

The opposition has also expressed concern about a $2m payment to Drax Consult. The payment was flagged as suspicious by Hungarian authorities in March.

Last week businessman Delish Nguwaya, who is believed to be Drax’s representative in Zimbabwe, was arrested in connection with the case.