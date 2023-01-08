Zanu PF distances itself from Murewa violence

MUREWA – Zanu PF Mashonaland East Province has distanced itself from the individuals in the alleged political violence video that has gone viral on social media saying that the people appearing in the video are neither members of the Party nor any known affiliate.

Zimbabwean police are investigating circumstances surrounding a video circulating on social media of an alleged recent assault of elderly members of society by a group of unknown and unidentified assailants.

The attack appears to be politically motivated.

In the video, a group of elderly traumatised citizens are seen and heard being interrogated about their age, their residence and why they had gathered at the place.

Activists have already begun sounding warning bells of pre-election violence which is synonymous with Zimbabwe’s political environment.

In a statement to the State media, Zanu PF chairperson for Mashonaland East Daniel Garwe said that they had noted with great concern a video circulating on social media purportedly showing a group of individuals physically abusing elderly people in Murewa.

“Apart from the disgusting physical abuse captured in the video, the Province is disturbed by allegations that the perpetrators are ZANU PF members acting on behalf of unidentified bosses.

“The Province hereby distances itself from the individuals in the viral video. They are neither members of ZANU PF Mashonaland East Province nor any known affiliate and were clearly hired to further nefarious agendas including soiling the image of His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Second Republic,” said Garwe.

The circulating vid of violence on vulnerable elderly in #Zimbabwe is not only a crime but a true sign at the lack & respect of The Justice System. We should not tolerate any violence in our society. Justice to these criminals should be served immediately. #Justice #NoToViolence — Robert Chapman (@DrivenChapman) January 8, 2023

The Mashonaland East chairperson added that the individuals are not identified anywhere in the video by word or clothing as members of our peace-loving Party.

“It is therefore presumptuous, hasty and even sinister, to rush to brand them as ZANU PF members given that we are in an election season often fraught with all sorts of chicanery.

“The opposition Citizen Coalition for Change’s propensity to stage-manage “political violence” incidents ahead of elections is well documented and some of their senior officials are currently before the courts for such lies. The possibility that the Murewa incident was also stage-managed to draw negative international attention should not be discounted at this point,” added Honourable Garwe.

If you have support why are so violent, so heartless against citizens even the elderly??? And why should bases and vigilante groups be allowed around the country?? Are we now worse than animals?? What leadership is this that invests in violence? Violence is very expensive! — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) January 7, 2023

“As a Province, we urge all citizens to wait for accurate pronunciations from the Zimbabwe Republic Police which is currently conducting investigations.”

Garwe went on to say that the Province remain guided by the consistent call for peace and tolerance by President Mnangagwa.

“The President is on record stating that all Zimbabweans should be vigilant and maintain the stable and peaceful environment that is being fostered under the Second Republic.

“We say no to violence, disunity and unrest and call on the Police to speedily bring the perpetrators captured in the video to face the full wrath of the law,” said Garwe.

🟡We condemn Zanu PF’s violence attack on senior citizens in Bhunu, Murehwa. We received a report that ZANU PF beat CCC champions at the home of Champion Seremani. We’ve ensured that they received medical attention & reported the matter to the Police. pic.twitter.com/tYZ33RsfnO — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) January 7, 2023

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...