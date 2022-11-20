Zanu PF baulks at Moyo-Zhuwao return

ZANU PF has not been formally approached by self-exiled former party members Professor Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao, and their intentions are not yet clear, it has emerged.

This comes following a joint open letter written by the two former Cabinet Ministers to ZANU PF members on Tuesday apologising for associating themselves with the hashtag “ZANU PF Must Go”.

ZANU PF’s acting Secretary for Administration, who is also the party’s Secretary for Finance, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, told The Sunday Mail that, as former members, the duo were privy to party processes they would need to follow if they intend to rejoin the party.

“I can confirm that my attention has been drawn to the joint statement purportedly signed by Prof Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao dated 15th November 2022 and circulating on social media, and addressed as an open letter to ZANU PF comrades.

“My brief comment is, firstly, that is not a direct communication with ZANU PF party or ZANU PF leadership. Secondly, that this is not an application by Prof Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao to rejoin ZANU PF.

“There is no intention in the statement that they want to rejoin ZANU PF,” he said.

The intention of their letter, Chinamasa said, was not immediately clear.

“As you know, Prof Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao are among the 26 members of the G40 cabal who were expelled from the party by the ZANU PF Central Committee meeting which met on the 19th of November 2017.

‘‘Thirdly, reading through the joint statement, it is not immediately clear what the intention in signing and circulating that statement is,” he said. Efforts by this publication to get a comment from both Prof Moyo and Zhuwao yesterday were fruitless.

Chinamasa said the ruling party was more united than ever and was now fully focused on securing victory for President Mnangagwa in next year’s harmonised elections. “We emerged from Congress more united than ever. The ZANU PF juggernaut machine is now moving towards a resounding win in the forthcoming 2023 harmonised elections.

“Our aim is to secure an overwhelming win for President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF Parliamentary and local authority candidates.

“So, our focus from now on is to mobilise the electorate in order to secure that victory,” he said.

Chinamasa said the time lines for unveiling the party’s election manifesto and primary elections would be determined by the announcement of the date of the elections.

