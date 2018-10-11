Zanu-PF appeals to government to allow imports

Harare ‑ The ruling Zanu-PF party on Tuesday, appealed to the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to allow Zimbabweans to import basic commodities that were banned two years ago as basic goods continue to disappear from shops.

Government banned the importation of various basic commodities which was a measure of controlling the import bill.

The ruling party, which won the July 30 elections after a court challenge by opposition Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance, attributed the current price runaway and commodity shortages to a hidden hand of economic saboteurs bent on derailing Mnangagwa’s drive of making Zimbabwe a middle-class country by 2030.

“We have observed signs of negative forces bent on derailing our set economic trajectory of Zimbabwe is open for business, which is meant for the attainment of a middle-income economy by 2030,” Zanu-PF said

It said the meltdown was being driven by evil forces that were behind street peddling of foreign currency in the informal sector and offloading of goods onto the black market for sale at exorbitant prices.

Zanu-PF said it was disturbed that shortages of basic commodities and price hikes were happening at a time when government had announced measures aimed at restoring economic stability.

“We believe that the emerging economic turbulence characterising our economy is a consequence of reactionary forces, misinformed perception, truancy and economic indiscipline by some entities and individuals in our midst.”

The ruling party proposed a raft of measures to address Zimbabwe’s current economic abyss.

Zanu-PF also directed government to eliminate all forms of informal money market activities and also called upon business to adhere to the principles of good corporate governance.

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi addressed a conference Tuesday evening and said government was working on the situation.

He said government had instructed ministers to look into the challenges and report back to the executive, adding the government position had not changed on the bond note and the US dollar.

