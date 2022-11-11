Woman nabbed in SA while driving hijacked Toyota Prado towards Zimbabwe

Limpopo provincial SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the 39-year-old woman was arrested on the spot.

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo have intercepted a Toyota Prado vehicle, which was hijacked in Gauteng, while it was being driven towards the neighbouring Zimbabwe by a woman.

“In ensuring that stolen or hijacked vehicles are not going through our borders, the ever-alert police officers intercepted and pulled over a Toyota Prado along the N1 road under Botlokwa policing area north of Polokwane on Wednesday, 9 November 2022, and arrested a 39-year-old female suspect,” Ledwaba said.

“The information was provided by the members of the Crime Intelligence Unit about a hijacked Toyota Prado motor vehicle which was intended to be smuggled to Zimbabwe via Beitbridge port of entry.

“The members of Limpopo Tracking Team, SPS High Risk and Tshimollo Security jointly operationalised the information given and subsequently spotted the motor vehicle fitting the description (at) Sekonye village,” he said. – IOL