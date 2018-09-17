‘We are getting straight to work’ -Mnangagwa

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has presided over the first meeting of the new cabinet in Harare this morning.

Writing on his official Twitter account @edmnangagwa, President Mnangagwa said it was time to “get straight to work” to address various challenges, among them the cholera outbreak.

“We are getting straight to work in addressing the challenges we face, including overcoming the cholera outbreak. Let’s all have an effective and productive week building our new Zimbabwe, one brick at a time,” he said.

The new 20-member cabinet was sworn in last Monday at State house and comprises of 6 women and 14 men, and according to the President, it is made up of “a diverse, dynamic, youthful and streamlined cabinet with the skills and experience required to achieve our goals”.

The two vice presidents, attorney general and the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet also sit in the cabinet.

Today’s cabinet meeting has been held on the eve of the official opening of the First Session of 9th Parliament of Zimbabwe where President Mnangagwa is expected to table the legislative agenda for the 9th parliament.