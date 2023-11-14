Tshabangu recalls Mahere, Ostallos, more opposition MPs from Parliament

SELF-IMPOSED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu has recalled at least 13 more legislators from Parliament.

The MPs include Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant), Amos Chibaya (Mkoba) and opposition deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba (Pelandaba-Tshabalala).

This is the latest batch of recalls by Tshabangu who in October axed 15 MPs, 9 senators and councillors.

Following the conclusion of recalls by the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, CCC members protested saying they had been granted an interdict barring more recalls.

CCC chief whip Amos Chibaya, speaking to journalists after leaving parliament said the party had approached the High Court seeking an interdict stopping the Speaker from recalling more legislators.

