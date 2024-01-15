Tshabangu names CCC interim national leadership

Spread the love

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has set up an interim leadership structure that is mobilising members ahead of his party’s national congress to elect a substantive leadership.

Tshabangu announced the interim leadership at a rally in Tshabalala-Pelandaba constituency where he was the guest speaker at the event to mobilise support for his candidate Moreblessing Tembo for the by-election to be held next month.

Those appointed to leadership roles include Mbuso Siso (national treasurer), Albert Mhlanga (deputy national chairperson), Sikhululekile Moyo (women assembly chairperson) and Nomvula Mguni (national director for elections).

“This is the structure that gave Tshabangu the power to make recalls, this is how our president Nelson Chamisa was chosen. There is no tribalism in this. We are just stationed in Matabeleland, but we are a national structure,” Mhlanga said.

“I communicate with those in Mashonaland East, West and other provinces and we are currently inviting people for a congress where a substantive leadership will be elected. At the moment we, including the president, were not given the mandate to lead by the people.”

Speaking on the claims that his faction imposed Tembo, an activist in the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC Alliance, Tshabangu’s national deputy chairperson Mhlanga said those making such claims were ignorant of how the CCC was formed.

“It’s called the all stakeholders party where all sections of society are involved regardless of where they are coming from,” Mhlanga said.

He also dismissed claims that Tshabangu wanted to be president of the party, adding that their sole leader was Chamisa.

“There is no faction for Tshabangu or Chamisa. Even Tshabangu has said that he does not want to be a president. Our president is Chamisa and we are preparing for congress so that if possible he gets officially-elected and get a mandate of the people to lead,” he said.

CCC Bulawayo spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza accused Tshabangu of imposing Tembo as a candidate.

Source – southern eye