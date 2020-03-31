Supreme Court rules that Chamisa is illegitimate

THE Supreme Court today ruled that Nelson Chamisa is not the legitimate MDC leader in a judgment that settles the leadership wrangle between the two foes.

The ruling follows an appeal by MDC-Alliance leaders Chamisa and Morgan Komichi challenging a High Court ruling in May last year which declared that Chamisa was illegitimately acting as the party leader.

During the appeal hearing last October, Dr Khupe who was being represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku asked the Supreme Court to throw out Mr Chamisa’s appeal on legitimacy to enable her to hold an extraordinary congress and pick up the pieces.

The dismissal of the appeal must reinstate Dr Khupe as the proper leader of the Movement for Democratic Change and the opposition party will go back and start from February 15, 2018.

