Sikhala found not guilty of treason

MDC national vice-chairperson Job Sikhala has been acquitted of treason charges by Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze.

Sikhala appeared before Justice Mawadze on Friday facing allegations of plotting to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a post on Twitter, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said:

“Freedom for Job. Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze rules that Zengeza West MP Hon. Job Sikhala represented by @ZLHRLawyers is not guilty and acquitted of charges of plotting to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa.”

Sikhala appeared at the same court on February 3 when the judge postponed the trial to February to give the court ample time to make a judgement on the defence’s application for an exception.

This followed the Zengeza West legislator’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa’s application for exception arguing that according to the constitution the accused’s utterances did not constitute a crime.

