Robert Mugabe’s party to expel over 100 senior party officials loyal to former VP

HARARE – Due processes will be followed in dealing with more than 100 Zanu-PF officials who have been recommended for suspension or expulsion for allegedly supporting a bid by sacked Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over from President Mugabe, ruling party spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo has said.

According to State media report, their cases are likely to go to the Zanu-PF National Disciplinary Committee.

However, one of the officials with an axe hanging over him is party Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, who chairs the party’s NDC.

Other affected bigwigs are ministers Kembo Mohadi, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Christopher Mushohwe, Josiah Hungwe and Abednico Ncube, whose home provinces want them disciplined.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail last week, Ambassador Khaya Moyo said: “The matter was raised in the Politburo and the Secretary for Legal Affairs (Chinamasa) was tasked with dealing with the issue.

“We are all guided by the party constitution. The Secretary for Legal Affairs interprets the constitution and he is handling the matter as we speak. The matter is now in the department’s hands and we will be advised accordingly.”

Asked on how the party is going to handle Manicaland’s push to expel Chinamasa from Zanu-PF, Khaya Moyo said: “The disciplinary committee is not a one-man band, they will handle the matter as a committee and I think one can be recused if need be.”

Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meetings last week saw scores of leaders being put to the sword.

Harare recommended the expulsion of Politburo members Cleveria Chizema and Omega Hungwe, and Harare East National Assembly representative Terrence Mukupe; while 22 others face suspension.

In Matabeleland South, recommendations were made for the axing of provincial chair Rabelani Choeni, Central Committee members Reni Kibi and Tambudzani Mohadi, Matabeleland South provincial war veterans’ chair Section Ncube, and former Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister Abednico Ncube.

In Masvingo, the PCC recommended the expulsion of party Deputy Secretary for Legal Affairs Paul Mangwana, Deputy Secretary for Security and Parliamentary Cheif Whip Cde Lovemore Matuke, and Central Committee member Clemence Makwarimba. The province also wants its chair, Ezra Chadzamira, booted out.

Manicaland recommended the expulsion Mike Madiro, Joshua Sacco, Moses Gutu, Winnie Mlambo, Joseph Mujati, Christopher Chingosho, Alice Chitima, Oliver Mandipaka, Gorden Chikwanda, Timothy Mapungwana, Monica Mutsvangwa, Ellen Gwaradzimba, Tasin Dube, Hubert Nyanhongo and Judith Mawire.

Mashonaland West recommended the expulsion of Politburo member Prisca Mupfumira and Zvimba West National Assembly representative Ziyambi Ziyambi.

In Mashonaland East, there is a push to eject Joel Biggie Matiza and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Marbel Chinomona.

Those under in the cosh in Midlands include July Moyo, Auxilia Mnangagwa, Owen Ncube, Cornelius Mupereri and Justice Mayor Wadyadyena. Former provincial chairman Mackenzie Ncube was also relieved of his duties with Jason Machaya taking over on an interim basis.