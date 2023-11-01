Prof. Moyo slams Sikhala’s continued incarceration

PROFESSOR Jonathan Moyo has said former Member of Parliament (MP) Job Sikhala’s continued incarceration stinks of ‘heartless vindictiveness’ and warned this could spark an uncontrollable Sarajevo incident in Zimbabwe.

Sikhala has been in pre-trial detention for over 500 days, having been arrested on charges of inciting violence last year June. All efforts to have him freed on bail have failed.

Posting on X, Moyo said Sikhala’s jailing was cruel and unusual which should shame any ‘right thinking’ Zimbabwean.

“Given the facts that have been placed on record before Zimbabwe’s courts of law – the continued detention of Sikhala in jail without bail now for over 500 days is cruel and unusual punishment,” said Moyo.

“Sikhala’s ordeal smacks of heartless vindictiveness. Sadly, it’s now impossible to reflect on Sikhala’s unfolding tragedy without being consumed by an uncanny feeling that Sikhala is being cruelly punished for an undisclosed sin known only to those who are keeping him in jail without bail, but which sin is not a crime in the country’s criminal code.

“This should disturb and shame every right-thinking and fair-minded Zimbabwean, and should jolt them into doing something right and just for Sikhala.”

The outspoken Sikhala was arrested on allegations he had encouraged his followers to appease murdered Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali.

Ali was gruesomely killed by a Zanu PF supporter for daring to promote CCC President Nelson Chamisa in an area perceived to be dominated by ruling party followers.

Added Moyo: “The question must be asked yet again for the umpteenth time; why have Sikhala’s lawyers not approached the Constitutional Court for his bail? Is there a conspiracy of inaction at play here or what?

“There is now a real risk and possibility of the Sikhala issue becoming vulnerable to all manner of uncontrollable collateral damage, including a Sarajevo Moment, to the detriment of both the national interest and national security.

“Yet there is still an opportunity for things not to get there, and things should not be allowed to get there, and this can be best done by having Sikhala bailed out of jail as an expression of the justice he has deserved ab initio (from the beginning). Better late than never!”

Sikhala celebrated his 51st birthday on October 30 behind bars. He has missed his son’s graduation and survived a lengthy illness while his family is said to be struggling to make ends meet. – NewZim

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...