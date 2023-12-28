Police identify juveniles abusing alcohol

HARARE – Police have identified two minors aged 13 and 11 years who were part of a group of children seen abusing alcohol in a video clip that has gone viral on social media.

The footage was taken in central Harare and investigations into how the minors got the alcohol have intensified.

Their parents have also been located while investigations are also in progress to identify the other children.

In a statement last night, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.

“Reference is made to the social media videos which went viral on 26th December 2023 showing minors drinking alcohol in Harare Central Business District and subsequent police investigations into the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports that the identity of two minors aged 13 and 11 years is now known. Their mother and father have also been identified.

“The father and mother separated in November 2022 with the two minors being taken into the custody of their mother in Epworth area, Harare. It is alleged that they later left home and engaged in street begging, vending and some misdemeanours in Harare Central Business District with other ‘street kids’,” he said.

He said on Christmas Day, the two minors who were in the company of eight other children, obtained alcohol through a person who is yet to be identified by the police.

“The minors sat on the veranda of a cellphone shop along Inez Terrez near a prominent food outlet. They consumed the alcohol openly in public. The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also identified a local business person who recorded the viral social media video. He is currently assisting the Police to get full facts on the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is still pursuing the identity of the other minors who were in the company of the two and allegations that there were some women who were seated at the corner of Speke and Inez Terez Street who interacted with the minors.

“It has also been confirmed that the minors were drinking alcohol while eating some chips and chicken,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating circumstances in which one, Keisha Makovana (13) was stabbed to death with a knife by Munyaradzi Musariri (27) at Glen Norah B Flats after the two had been found intimate in the girl’s parents’ bedroom on December 26, 2023.

The suspect claims that he had agreed with the minor to stab each other to death after being found in her parents’ blankets between 6pm and 7pm.

The suspect is currently admitted at a local hospital under police security.

Source: Herald

