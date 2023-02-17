Outrage over Mnangagwa’s ally Justice Wadyajena splashing in Paris while the country burns

Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena‘s Valentine’s Day pictures which have gone viral on social media have generated a lot of debate, with some Zimbabweans urging the people in his constituency to chose their leaders wisely.

Wadyajena, who was recently acquitted of the fraud allegations involving USD 5 million, was pictured with fashion stylist Natalie Mhandu near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on Valentine’s Day.

After the pictures went viral on social media, some people on Twitter cited the bad roads in Gokwe-Nembudziya, as an example of misplaced priorities on the part of Wadyajena.

Outspoken Norton MP Temba Mliswa, in a series of tweets, blasted the people of Gokwe-Nembudziya for the choices they make in selecting their leaders. He said:

It’s disturbing that we still have people voting for politicians like these. This is a guy who has been involved in a US$5 million Cottco case which has disenfranchised many farmers. Here he is lavishly spending the money in a foreign land while we say we are fighting corruption.

Back here the people he swindled are suffering the effects and there has been no accountability. Why do people still vote for such? As the electorate are you not partly to blame when you get low standard leaders because of your voting choices?

Wadyajena has been Chairman of the Agriculture Portfolio Committee for about 5 years and in that period has only submitted requisite reports only two times! The incompetence and condescension is shocking. He seldom attends Parliament and never contributes to the debates.

