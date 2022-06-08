New Chinese-Built Parliament of Zimbabwe building ready for commissioning

THE new Parliament of Zimbabwe Building in Mount Hampden is now complete and ready for commissioning.

According to Head of the Project, Engineer Henry Hungwe business can start any time once a few final touches are done.

“Everything is now in place both the National Assembly and Senate chambers are fully equipped,” said Hungwe.

” All the rooms and outside works are complete. Currently, the Chinese contractors are conducting their final inspection and on our side, we have completed the inspection.

“I can safely say business can commence any time once the handover of the building to government is over.”

The modern imposing structure comprises the National Assembly and Senate chambers, with a capacity of more than 300 people each.

It has several offices including a members’ lounge, committee rooms and executive offices.

The opening of the new parliament building is expected to decongest the building in the City Centre which has become too small.

The completion of the New Parliament is expected to trigger more mega projects around Mount Hampden, including the establishment of a smart city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

