Monica Mutsvangwa throws toys out of the pram over son’s arrest

HARARE – In a startling development, Neville Mutsvangwa, the son of prominent Zanu PF figures Women’s Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, was arrested on Wednesday on allegations of illegal foreign currency trading.

The arrest, conducted by detectives from the CID commercial crimes unit, occurred at Mutsvangwa’s residence in Mt Pleasant, Harare. Details of the accusations against him remained scarce, with Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi deferring comment until Thursday after gathering all pertinent facts.

The arrest comes amidst a recent crackdown on illegal foreign currency trading as authorities seek to bolster the newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency. Over 100 individuals, at least 65 of them in Harare, have been apprehended in recent weeks, all held without bail.

Neville’s mother, Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, vehemently defended her son, denouncing the charges as politically motivated.

“My son doesn’t trade in foreign currency, he doesn’t trade in ZiG, so I don’t know what it is and why it had to wait for me to be out of the country. It appears it was timed to coincide with my absence,” she asserted.

This arrest is not Neville’s first brush with controversy. Previously, he faced accusations of sexual offenses, although he was never convicted. Additionally, in 2019, police raided his office in Harare, where they allegedly discovered US$200,000.

However, only a fraction of that amount was reported, leading to arrests of detectives accused of theft.

Moreover, Neville faced criticism for purportedly undermining government policy by selling Starlink units in Zimbabwe, despite authorities warning against the unauthorized operation of the satellite internet service in the country.

Neville’s arrest, given his political connections, is anticipated to test the integrity of the justice system as investigations unfold.

