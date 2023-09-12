Mnangagwa tells anyone not unhappy with his cabinet to appoint their own … when they become president

HARARE – The embattled Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a new cabinet, appointing some of his own family members to high-ranking positions.

Mnangagwa appointed his son Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa as deputy minister of finance. Kudakwashe Mnangagwa is the Zanu-PF youth quota MP in the Midlands province. The youth quota, is made up of 10 candidates aged 21-35, chosen by proportional representation based on the constituency votes.

Mnangagwa also appointed his nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa, as the deputy minister of tourism. Controversial minister Barbara Rwodzi was appointed minister of tourism. She caused a stir in June when she hurled insults at a senior police officer for investigating Zanu-PF activists.