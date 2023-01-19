Mnangagwa receives controversial delimitation report

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has received the recommendations by Parliament on the delimitation report for onward submission to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission this Friday.

Parliament’s recommendations come after ZEC’s preliminary delimitation report was scrutinised by the Ad hoc committee before recommendations were debated in Parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mnangagwa said, “In terms of the constitution, I must hand over this preliminary report to ZEC within 14 days and the 14th day is tomorrow. So I will hand over the report tomorrow.”

Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda described the Parliamentary debate as robust, adding it is in line with the country’s constitution.

Advocate Mudenda noted, “It was quite robust. We had an Ad hoc committee selected from both houses. This committee did an excellent piece of work, thus coming up with recommendations. The Ad hoc committee’s report was tabled and the houses adopted the recommendations”

Mnangagwa will this Friday hand over the report to ZEC for proposals made by Parliament to be incorporated in the final report.

