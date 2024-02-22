Mnangagwa heading to Belarus

Spread the love

MINSK,– The first session of the Belarus-Zimbabwe cooperation commission took place in the city of Harare on 22 February. The session was chaired by Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik and Zimbabwe Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Frederick Shava, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA.

Participants of the session discussed practical steps for advancing Belarus-Zimbabwe cooperation in politics, economy, social sphere, and security matters. They discussed at length and determined promising avenues and manufacturing cooperation projects for implementation in the medium term and the long term for the sake of bolstering the economic and industrial potential of the two countries and for stepping up bilateral trade.

The intention to continue the third phase of the comprehensive project for mechanizing Zimbabwe’s agriculture was confirmed. Agreements were reached on deliveries of passenger vehicles and special-purpose vehicles. Matters of interaction in social and humanitarian affairs with a focus on stepping up cooperation in healthcare, education, science, and technology were discussed.

The readiness was stressed to assist with spreading Belarus-Zimbabwe experience of interaction in ensuring food security, economy industrialization, education, and healthcare onto other countries in the South African region.

Close attention was paid to forming a package of bilateral documents, which will be approved and signed during a planned state visit of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa to Belarus in 2024.

The parties agreed to continue cooperation on multilateral platforms with a view to building a fair multipolar world and to pool efforts with likeminded countries in order to minimize consequences of illegal unilateral sanctions for the development and wellbeing of the two nations.

As a result of the session the parties signed a joint communique and the minutes as well as documents produced by the sectoral groups on manufacturing sector and agriculture. The parties agreed to arrange a comprehensive review of the progress in implementing the agreements that had been reached and in realizing joint projects in Minsk in mid-2024.

Source: BelTA

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...