Mnangagwa announces new Cabinet; Prof Mthuli Ncube on Finance

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, flanked by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, has announced the new cabinet at State House this afternoon.
The 20 cabinet Ministers are as follows:
Finance – Professor Mthuli Ncube
Defence – Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri
Local Government – July Moyo
Foreign Affairs – SB Moyo
Public Service Sekesai Nzenza
Industry – Mangaliso Ndlovu
Home Affairs – Cain Mathema
Higher Education – Amon Murwira
Primary and Secondary Education – Paul Mavima
Lands, Agriculture – Perrance Shiri
Mines – Winston Chitando
Energy and Power Development – Jorum Gumbo
Transport – Joel Biggie Matiza
Information – Monica Mutsvangwa
ICT – Kazembe Kazembe
Tourism – Prisca Mupfumira
Sport, Arts and Recreation – Kirsty Coventry
Health – Obadiah Moyo
Justice – Ziyambi Ziyambi
Women Affairs – Sithembiso Nyoni