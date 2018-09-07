Mnangagwa announces new Cabinet; Prof Mthuli Ncube on Finance

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, flanked by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, has announced the new cabinet at State House this afternoon.

The 20 cabinet Ministers are as follows:

Finance – Professor Mthuli Ncube

Defence – Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri

Local Government – July Moyo

Foreign Affairs – SB Moyo

Public Service Sekesai Nzenza

Industry – Mangaliso Ndlovu

Home Affairs – Cain Mathema

Higher Education – Amon Murwira

Primary and Secondary Education – Paul Mavima

Lands, Agriculture – Perrance Shiri

Mines – Winston Chitando

Energy and Power Development – Jorum Gumbo

Transport – Joel Biggie Matiza

Information – Monica Mutsvangwa

ICT – Kazembe Kazembe

Tourism – Prisca Mupfumira

Sport, Arts and Recreation – Kirsty Coventry

Health – Obadiah Moyo

Justice – Ziyambi Ziyambi

Women Affairs – Sithembiso Nyoni