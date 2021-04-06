Mako Sentenced To 20 Months In Prison

Pro-democracy activist Makomborero Haruzivishe has been sentenced to 36 months in prison by a Harare magistrate.

Magistrate Judith Taruvinga sentenced Haruzivishe to 24 months in prison and 10 months were suspended on the first count (incitement to commit public violence).

On the second count (resisting a peace officer), Haruzivishe was sentenced to 12 months of which 6 months were suspended.

The MDC Alliance member and former Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) secretary-general was convicted of the offences on Wednesday last week.

After the sentencing of Haruzivishe MDC Alliance spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere told the press at Harare Magistrates court that lawyers of the accused will file an appeal. She said:

We have talked to his lawyers and they will definitely file an appeal this week.

We want to ensure that he gets bail pending appeal so that he spends less time incarcerated.

We all know that the conviction is extremely controversial and even the reasons for a custodial sentence.