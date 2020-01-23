Kasukuwere’s brother arrested for “skipping the border”

Dan Kasukuwere, the brother of exiled former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere was reportedly arrested on Wednesday for allegedly skipping the country’s border through unauthorised points.



Cde Setfree Mafukidze who posted on Twitter saying: The development was announced by

@Hon_Kasukuwere brother Dan Kasukuwere arrested on allegations of skipping the border through unauthorized points despite the fact that he has produced a valid passport which shows legal exit and entry, he is currently held at CID Law and Order Harare Central Police. Harassment? Mafukidze however later reported that Kasukuwere had been released. He tweeted:

Glad to announce Dan Kasukuwere has just been released without charge having spent the day in police holding at CID Law and Order.

The arrest coincided with the seizure of Saviour’s farm by the state which argued that it was taking it for downsizing and replanning purposes.

Others, however, interpreted the move as retribution against individuals viewed as allies of former President Mugabe since it came after Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao and former Information Minister, Jonathan Moyo had also lost their farms.

