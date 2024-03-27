Kasukuwere ghost haunts Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

Spread the love

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has cracked the whip on errant Zanu-PF top officials whom he either suspended or expelled from the party accusing them of backing former political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere’s presidential bid ahead of the August 23, 2023, harmonised elections.

Kasukuwere was, however, barred from contesting in the elections by the courts on the grounds that he had resided outside of Zimbabwe for more than 18 months hence was no longer a registered voter.

Former Zanu-PF Mutare North legislator Batsirai Pemhenayi who lost in Zanu-PF primary elections last year has been shown the exit door.

Pemhenayi lost in the internal polls to Admire Mahachi.

Godfrey Tsenengamu, a former Zanu-PF youth boss, told journalists a few months before the elections that they had mobilised disgruntled Zanu-PF members to rally behind Kasukuwere’s candidature.

He cited Pemhenayi whom he said was recruited to mobilise support in Manicaland province.

In a letter dated March 7, in the possession of NewsDay, Zanu-PF secretary-general Obert Mpofu confirmed the expulsion of Pemhenayi.

“The letter serves to advise you that the politburo sitting at the 372nd ordinary session on February 29, 2024 endorsed the national disciplinary committee decision to expel you from the party with immediate effect,” the letter read.

“The decision was arrived at after the national disciplinary committee had found you guilty of disciplinary offences prescribed in the Zanu-PF party constitution article 37, section 549 subsection 9,12 and 16.”

Pemhenayi is not new to controversy he was once convicted and sentenced for assaulting former Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Mike Madiro’s personal assistant, Wilson Nyamande.

The politburo also recommended the suspension of Manicaland Provincial Women League chairperson Happiness Nyakuedzwa.

“You have been suspended from holding any leadership position in the party for a period of two years with immediate effect. Suspension is in accordance with the amended Zanu-PF constitution article 36 section 531, subsection 4,” read the letter signed by Mpofu.

Nyakuedzwa is accused of insulting Zanu-PF Women’s League secretary for external affairs Betty Kaseke.

She is also accused of misusing party resources in Manicaland’s timber project, among other allegations.

Meanwhile, the politburo has endorsed the re-admission of former youth league leader Kudzai Chipanga.

Chipanga was fired from Zanu-PF in 2017 together with several other members aligned to the G40 cabal following the ouster of then President Robert Mugabe in a military coup.

According to the letter, Chipanga is now free to contest for any party position.

“This letter serves to advise you that the politburo sitting at 372 ordinary session on 29 February 2024, agreed to re-admit you to the party with immediate effect,” the letter read.

“You are now free to participate in all party programmes and activities without prejudice with immediate effect. You can now enjoy the full rights and duties of being a member of Zanu-PF as provided under article 3 of the Zanu-PF constitution.”

Zanu-PF Manicaland chairperson Tawanda Mukodza confirmed receiving the correspondence although he could not be drawn into revealing more details.

“We have correspondence from our party leadership and this is what I can only tell you,” Mukodza said.

