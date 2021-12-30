Jonathan Moyo says he will not return to Zimbabwe

EXILED former Cabinet minister and Zanu PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo has said he will not return to Zimbabwe anytime soon as he feared for his life after allegedly surviving an “assassination attempt” during the November 2017 coup.

Moyo is among key G40 members, such as Saviour Kasikuwere, Walter Mzembi and Patrick Zhuwao, who fled the country after a military coup that toppled the late former President Robert Mugabe.

The vanquished G40 was reportedly aligned to a camp linked to former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Zanu PF-aligned cleric Trevor Manhanga on Sunday urged diasporans, including the exiled politicians, to return and help rebuild Zimbabwe.