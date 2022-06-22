Job Sikhala denied bail, court says threat to public security

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole will remain in jail after they were denied bail Wednesday by deputy chief magistrate, Gibson Mandaza.

The two were arrested a week ago after violence rocked to funeral wake and memorial services for murdered CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

Said the magistrate; “It is the view of this court that the State has managed to prove that the two accused should be denied bail.

“Accordingly therefore bail is denied to the two accused person will be in custody.”

Ali was allegedly murdered by Pius Jamba who has since been arrested.

Prosecutors allege Sikhala posted videos encouraging public violence following the recovery of Ali’s dismembered, decomposing body.

Sithole is accused of acting in connivance with Sikhala by reportedly organising transport which ferried mourners to Ali’s homestead in Nyatsime.

The two lawmakers are being represented by Jeremiah Bamu and Alec Muchadehama.

They will be back in court on July 6.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

