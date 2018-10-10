News Ticker

IMF, World Bank endorse Zimbabwe’s plan to clear arrears: finance minister

October 10, 2018 Staff Reporter Economic Analysis, Main 0

Zimbabwe Finance Minister Prof. Mthuli Ncube,

HARARE (Reuters) – The World Bank and IMF have endorsed Zimbabwe’s road map to clear more than $2 billion in foreign arrears at a meeting in Indonesia on Wednesday, the finance minister said, adding that the lenders had also backed his two-year economic recovery plan.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to revive the struggling economy, pay foreign debts that the country has defaulted on since 1999 and restore ties with West after becoming a pariah under Robert Mugabe’s near four-decade rule.



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!