IMF Statement on Zimbabwe’s Economic Outlook and Policy Recommendations

Key points from the statement:

1. Economic resilience despite currency instability and high inflation, with estimated GDP growth at 5.3% in 2023, driven by agriculture, mining, and foreign currency inflows.

2. Projected GDP growth to decelerate to around 3.25% in 2024 due to drought and lower commodity prices, affecting agriculture and foreign currency inflows.

3. Despite a small surplus in the current account, local currency instability persists, impacting sentiment and promoting informality.

4. Authorities’ request for a Staff Monitored Program (SMP) to support stabilization efforts and engage with the international community.

5. Discussions focused on restoring macroeconomic stability, addressing fiscal pressures, liberalizing the foreign exchange market, and improving economic governance.

6. Transfer of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s external liabilities to the Treasury is seen as positive, but servicing costs may create a budget gap in 2024.

7. Encouragement for FX market reform, including transparent pricing and removing exchange restrictions.

8. Structural reforms aimed at improving the business climate, governance, and reducing corruption vulnerabilities are crucial.

9. Resolution of the debt overhang is essential for sustainable development, with international reengagement efforts being critical.

10. IMF’s active engagement with Zimbabwe, providing policy advice and technical assistance, but unable to provide financial support due to unsustainable debt and official external arrears.

11. Meetings held with key government officials, private sector, civil society, and development partners, with gratitude expressed for constructive discussions and support.

